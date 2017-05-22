Construction to bring delays to major...

Construction to bring delays to major Tempe road

10 hrs ago

Construction crews have started work at Rural Road and Alameda Drive and it will continue south to Southern Avenue over the next several months. The city decided to begin work as summer is starting, since traffic is so much lighter during this time of year.

