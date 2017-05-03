Cliff Schertz Founder of Tiempo Development Named to Prestigious ASU Sun Devil 100 List

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cliff Schertz, Founder, President and CEO of Tiempo Development, was named to the prestigious Sun Devil 100 Class of 2017, which is sponsored by the Arizona State University Alumni Association. Schertz was honored on April 25th, 2017 at a celebration on ASU's Tempe campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.