Cliff Schertz Founder of Tiempo Devel...

Cliff Schertz Founder of Tiempo Development Named to Prestigious ASU Sun Devil 100 List

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cliff Schertz, Founder, President and CEO of Tiempo Development, was named to the prestigious Sun Devil 100 Class of 2017, which is sponsored by the Arizona State University Alumni Association. Schertz was honored on April 25th, 2017 at a celebration on ASU's Tempe campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 13 hr chuckles 1,147
Www.azfamily.com Wed Gomer 1
News MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs... Tue spytheweb 16
Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mon Musikologist 17
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) May 1 Tim Dog 2,137
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 19
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Maricopa County was issued at May 04 at 1:55AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC