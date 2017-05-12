Chandler, Queen Creek teens earn pres...

Chandler, Queen Creek teens earn prestigious Girl Scout award

Kathlene Hartle, Amanda Molina and Claire Mushet of Chandler and Justice Williams of Queen Creek recently earned prestigious Gold Awards from the Girl Scouts - Arizona-Pine Council. The Council gave this highest award in Girl Scouting to 33 girls around the state earlier this year.

