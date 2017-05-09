Chandler bloggers are Valley's only nominees for James Beard Awards
Although top Valley chefs were snubbed by this year's James Beard awards, a Chandler couple is in the running for one of the prestigious 2017 Media Awards. Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski, former Arizona Republic staffers who publish a blog called Bite: Eat, Drink, Wander, are finalists for Best Video Webcast, on Location, for producing "Elements."
