BookExpo 2017: Catch Up with Authors ...

BookExpo 2017: Catch Up with Authors at Kids' Booths

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Publishers' Weekly

Children's booksellers attending BookExpo will have ample opportunity to find authors autographing books at their publishers' booths - where they'll also find goodies to grab. Here's a sampling of some of the in-booth signings to be found while browsing the booths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Mon Scarlet 35
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Mon Scarlet 2
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) May 10 Jo mama 7
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 4
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar '17 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
Test Jan '17 Joe 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC