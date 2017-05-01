ASU Football: Outlook of Sun Devils eligible for the 2018 NFL draft
Only one player was selected out of Arizona State at the 2017 NFL draft, and it wasn't a skill player. That is all but assured to change in 2018, with the Sun Devils boasting a backfield pairing of future pros along with some other intriguing names to watch next season.
