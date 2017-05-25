Art of Zhen Shan Ren Museum Opens in Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz.-"The Art of Zhen Shan Ren International Exhibition" received acclaim in 900 cities and 50 countries as it toured across Europe, the Americas, Australia, and Asia. It is now receiving its first permanent home, with 20 of the exhibit's paintings installed in the newly built Art of Zhen Shan Ren Museum in Tempe, Arizona.
