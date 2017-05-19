Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opens new e...

Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opens new exhibit

The Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opened a new exhibit Friday, May 19, 2017. The $1 million Colorado River Adventure exhibit was greeted by a parade of children dressed as sea animals and the Mayor of Tempe, Mark Mitchell.

