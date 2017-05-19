Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opens new exhibit
The Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opened a new exhibit Friday, May 19, 2017. The $1 million Colorado River Adventure exhibit was greeted by a parade of children dressed as sea animals and the Mayor of Tempe, Mark Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|May 10
|Jo mama
|7
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar '17
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Test
|Jan '17
|Joe
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC