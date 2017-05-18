Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a...
If you work for a company that is falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned to business in Arizona to get an unfair advantage on federal jobs-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging an employee of an Arizona based highway contractor or road builder to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer has falsely claimed to a minority or woman owned business. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be very significant-especially if the company is getting federal contracts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|May 10
|Jo mama
|7
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar '17
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Test
|Jan '17
|Joe
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC