Arizona bus drivers donate thousands of books to local schools
A bus operator in Tempe, Arizona had a different kind of "drive" on his mind recently as he pulled up to deliver some 2,100 donated books to schools within the district. It all started with a man named Jermaine Bethea, a former school bus driver who now works for Valley Metro, the public transportation system in the area.
