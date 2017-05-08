AmeriCAN Craft Beer Festival, Free Press Coffee for Mom, and More in...

AmeriCAN Craft Beer Festival, Free Pr...

T. Cook's has been in business for 20 years, and the restaurant at Royal Palms Resort & Spa in Phoenix is celebrating with an anniversary party on Tuesday, May 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy three stations serving paella, lobster tortellini, and cream cheese crme brulee - all considered to be some of the most memorable dishes in the restaurant's history. T. Cook's also will serve passed hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails, wine, and champagne.

