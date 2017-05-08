AmeriCAN Craft Beer Festival, Free Press Coffee for Mom, and More in...
T. Cook's has been in business for 20 years, and the restaurant at Royal Palms Resort & Spa in Phoenix is celebrating with an anniversary party on Tuesday, May 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy three stations serving paella, lobster tortellini, and cream cheese crme brulee - all considered to be some of the most memorable dishes in the restaurant's history. T. Cook's also will serve passed hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails, wine, and champagne.
