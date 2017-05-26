4 suspects arrested in Tempe double homicide
Police now say a third person who had been in the car with them that night and escaped with a gunshot wound was able to help identify the shooters. Suspects Justin Jules Santos, 20, Montre Williams, 19, and Brandon Nichols and Taylor Bush, both 18, were arrested Thursday, according to a Tempe Police Department statement.
