Winners of A+ School of Excellence awards
Cherokee Elementary School , Paradise Valley, Scottsdale Unified School District Student mosaics and murals at the school tell Cherokee's story through the years. Judges said Cherokee is "full of passionate adults and children" and that they found "commitment at all levels of this excelling school."
