Wind gusts reach 50 mph in Phoenix area The Valley is under a wind advisory through Friday night after 50 mph gusts hit the Phoenix-area Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qh0fsZ A sailboat sits alongside the shore of Tempe Town Lake after strong winds and large waves caused it to capsize. The Phoenix metro area remained under a high-wind advisory for Friday night, after gusts in the region reached 50 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service said.

