Wind gusts reach 50 mph in Phoenix area The Valley is under a wind advisory through Friday night after 50 mph gusts hit the Phoenix-area Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qh0fsZ A sailboat sits alongside the shore of Tempe Town Lake after strong winds and large waves caused it to capsize. The Phoenix metro area remained under a high-wind advisory for Friday night, after gusts in the region reached 50 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service said.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 30 at 9:53AM MST

