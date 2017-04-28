Wind gusts reach 50 mph in Phoenix area
Wind gusts reach 50 mph in Phoenix area The Valley is under a wind advisory through Friday night after 50 mph gusts hit the Phoenix-area Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qh0fsZ A sailboat sits alongside the shore of Tempe Town Lake after strong winds and large waves caused it to capsize. The Phoenix metro area remained under a high-wind advisory for Friday night, after gusts in the region reached 50 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|15 min
|Tim Dog
|2,137
|MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs...
|57 min
|RustyS
|8
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|Max Zuchowski
|Fri
|Kobo
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|The Media
|229
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC