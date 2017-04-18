Who's Higher Power? Atheist Legislato...

Who's Higher Power? Atheist Legislator Draws Support After GOP Lawmakers Rebuke Her Prayer

14 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

State Representative Athena Salman, D-Tempe, said on Thursday that the House of Representatives should ditch a requirement that House prayers invoke a "higher power." A group of local faith and humanist leaders met at the State Capitol on Thursday to support atheist lawmaker Athena Salman , who was rebuked by Republican leaders this week over an invocation they didn't find religious enough.

