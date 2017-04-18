Who Will Live in Greek Leadership Vil...

Who Will Live in Greek Leadership Village Being Built in Tempe? ASU Still Unsure

Arizona State University officials still don't know which fraternities and sororities will inhabit the $72 million Greek Leadership Village rising on Arizona State University land. Sororities in Adelphi Commons, the on-campus housing built for them in the early 2000s, don't have to move if members don't want to, officials said.

