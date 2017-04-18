Who Will Live in Greek Leadership Village Being Built in Tempe? ASU Still Unsure
Arizona State University officials still don't know which fraternities and sororities will inhabit the $72 million Greek Leadership Village rising on Arizona State University land. Sororities in Adelphi Commons, the on-campus housing built for them in the early 2000s, don't have to move if members don't want to, officials said.
