Where Radar Cameras Fear To Tread
A few years ago, county officials set up a mobile radar speed sign along the road to my old house. It looked lonely out there amid the tumbleweeds with only coyotes and rattlesnakes for company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reason Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Leona Elkins
|2,688
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|13
|The founding framers
|18 hr
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|18 hr
|Tomas
|4
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|19 hr
|Marilynn
|8
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|19 hr
|katie
|13
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,138
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC