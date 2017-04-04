Vikings Draft 2017: What the scouts are saying about DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Oct 8, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes in the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Minnesota Vikings need to improve their run defense heading into next season and the former UCLA defensive tackle could be the answer to their problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheVikingAge.