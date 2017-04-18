VA tests partnership with CVS to reduce veterans' wait times - Tue, 18 Apr 2017 PST
U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks Tuesday at a CVS "MinuteClinic" in Tempe, Ariz. to announce a pilot program that allows ailing veterans who receive treatment at the Phoenix VA medical center to access one of 24 "MinuteClinics" operated by CVS for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, such as respiratory infections or to order lab tests.
