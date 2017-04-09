Uber resumes self-driving auto tests ...

Uber resumes self-driving auto tests days after Arizona crash

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving cars were back on public roads Monday, three days after a crash in Arizona put the company's testing program on hold. Uber has suspended its self-driving cars in three states after one of its vehicles was involved in a high-impact crash in which the vehicle was flipped on its side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) 6 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 16
Open call , to organizations needing help with ... 10 hr Taxi 1
valley night clubs under investigation by feds 20 hr crimeblogger 9
Paternity test are sexist towards women Sat Cathy 12
The Success of Black Wall Street Sat The American Truth 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Okie 1,129
5-3-13 jackie paisley was "never" officially di... (May '13) Fri DKW1 7
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,368 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC