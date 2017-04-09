Uber resumes self-driving auto tests days after Arizona crash
Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving cars were back on public roads Monday, three days after a crash in Arizona put the company's testing program on hold. Uber has suspended its self-driving cars in three states after one of its vehicles was involved in a high-impact crash in which the vehicle was flipped on its side.
