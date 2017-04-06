Uber Halts Self-Driving Cars After Ar...

Uber Halts Self-Driving Cars After Arizona Crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Uber's self-driving cars are hitting the roads once again in San Francisco, following a weekend crash in Tempe, Ariz. that grounded test cars in Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa 1 hr Iphonemodest552 6
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue VALLEY OF THE SUN 2,131
Special Needs Egg Hunt Tue Kayelynn 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,128
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Mon Valley Metro cust... 2
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Mon The rat-ings 10
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Mon u reap what u sow 228
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,330 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC