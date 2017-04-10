Two Restaurants Coming To SkySong in ...

Two Restaurants Coming To SkySong in Late Summer

Read more: Phoenix New Times

The complex along Scottsdale Road south of McDowell Road will be adding two new tenants New York Bagels 'N Bialys and Bitters to its 12,000-square-foot restaurant development from Wetta Ventures later this summer. This will be New York Bagels 'N Bialys' third Valley location, with others in Tempe and Scottsdale.

