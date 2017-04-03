Philip Constantin to lead all sales activities for TurbineAero Engines Technics, component repair, specialty process and OEM fabrication product lines. TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TurbineAero , Inc. Announces Philip Constantin, Vice President of Sales - TurbineAero Engines Technics.

