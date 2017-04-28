Tempe woman gets 6A1 2 years in prison after stealing more than $58K from employer
Tempe woman gets 6A1 2 years in prison after stealing more than $58K from employer Lynna Swann, 40, will receive three years of probation after her sentence. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2peg9Wy A Tempe woman was sentenced to 6A1 2 years in prison for embezzling more than $58,000 from her employer, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|1 hr
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|Max Zuchowski
|2 hr
|Kobo
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|The Media
|229
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar '17
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|mehl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC