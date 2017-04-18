Tempe streetcar designers looking for feedback
Wednesday night is your chance to get a look at the new design concepts for the streetcar being built in Tempe. Work starts this summer on a new streetcar system and the design team is ready to show off some of the concepts, street placement, and artwork -- and they're looking to get your feedback.
