Tempe streetcar designers looking for feedback

Wednesday night is your chance to get a look at the new design concepts for the streetcar being built in Tempe. Work starts this summer on a new streetcar system and the design team is ready to show off some of the concepts, street placement, and artwork -- and they're looking to get your feedback.

