Tempe streetcar construction starts soon The initial work involves utility relocations to make way for the track that's expected to open in 2020 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pdbx3t The streetcar project, slated for completion in fall 2020, will include three miles of track that loops around downtown Tempe, connecting riders to neighborhoods, business centers and regional destinations. Tempe was an early adopter of the Valley's light-rail system and has seen high ridership, according to Valley Metro.

