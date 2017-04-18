Tempe Location of Essence Bakery and ...

Tempe Location of Essence Bakery and Cafe Will Close in May

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Yes, the college town has always had more than its fair share of ethnic spots, and finally local micro-chains like Fox Restaurants and Upward Projects have graced Tempe with a Culinary Dropout and a Postino. But the truly unique, indie spots tend to migrate to Old Town Scottsdale, downtown Phoenix, even Mesa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) 1 hr Abdellina Hussein 15
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... 4 hr Whiny1 3
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based 11 hr fool me once 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 19 hr Leona Elkins 2,688
The founding framers Tue Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Tue Tomas 4
The Success of Black Wall Street Tue Marilynn 8
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC