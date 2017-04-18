Tempe leaders consider opioid epidemi...

Tempe leaders consider opioid epidemic solutions

On Wednesday, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations met at the Graduate Hotel in Tempe to discuss the complex opioid epidemic not only playing out across the U.S., but also in the Grand Canyon State. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention , more than half a million Americans died of opioid use from 2000 to 2015.

