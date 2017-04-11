Tempe High Mariachi Join MusicaNova Orchestra for Free Community Concert
MusicaNova Orchestra brings its 14th season of innovative concerts to a close with The Intangible Heritage: Symphonic Music Inspired by the Mariachi Tradition. The orchestra will be joined by Tempe High's Mariachi De Tempe for a FREE community concert on April 24 at 7 pm at Tempe High Auditorium, 1730 S. Mill Ave, Tempe.
