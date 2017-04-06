Tempe Center for the Arts Gallery At ...

Tempe Center for the Arts Gallery At Tca Hosts Western Pop Radio Hour

In conjunction with its Western POP Exhibition and its EDGE Happy Hour, Tempe Center for the Arts presents a night of music, comedy and melodrama inspired by the golden age of radio from the 1920s-50s. The Western P OP Radio Hour will be held April 21 at 7 pm in the Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway.

