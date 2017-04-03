Suspect arrested, identified after sl...

Suspect arrested, identified after slow-speed chase in East Valley

Monday

TEMPE, AZ - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety have caught a suspect that led them on a slow-speed chase on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in the East Valley. The pursuit came to an end just after 5 p.m. on Monday near Gilbert Road.

Tempe, AZ

