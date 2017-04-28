Sprucing up the former home of Sandra Day O'Connor
The O'Connor House is the former residence of Sandra Day O'Connor and her husband. The adobe home was moved from the couple's east-Phoenix lot to Papago Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs...
|2 hr
|God Guns and America
|4
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|Max Zuchowski
|Fri
|Kobo
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|The Media
|229
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar '17
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC