Singh Meadows in Tempe Offers New Weekend Rituals
This 70-acre former golf course located on 1490 East Weber Drive provides a place to relax, enjoy a picnic, indulge in yoga, and eat farm-to-table food. You enter into the farmers market shop to displays of fresh vegetables - on our visit, it was broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, and beets.
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,131
|Meth
|23 hr
|RedOVERit
|3
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Informant
|19
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
|Open call , to organizations needing help with ...
|Sun
|Taxi
|1
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Apr 8
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Apr 8
|Cathy
|12
