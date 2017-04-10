Singh Meadows in Tempe Offers New Wee...

Singh Meadows in Tempe Offers New Weekend Rituals

Friday Apr 7

This 70-acre former golf course located on 1490 East Weber Drive provides a place to relax, enjoy a picnic, indulge in yoga, and eat farm-to-table food. You enter into the farmers market shop to displays of fresh vegetables - on our visit, it was broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, and beets.

Tempe, AZ

