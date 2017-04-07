See Dierks Bentley free at Gilbert Wh...

See Dierks Bentley free at Gilbert Whiskey Row today before he headlines Country Thunder Arizona

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Local country boy made good Dierks Bentley is stopping by the Whiskey Row location in Gilbert on his way Country Thunder Friday.

