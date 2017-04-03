SALT, Tempe's First Lakeside Luxury Residential Community, Grand Opening
Developed by OliverMcMillan in partnership with Ascentris, the 265-unit apartment community will offers four floors of studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom options with panoramic views of Tempe Town Lake and "A" Mountain. Fourth floor loft residences offer double-height ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows.
