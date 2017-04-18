Road Closures: Pat's Run in Tempe on Saturday
Pat's Run is set for Saturday and whether you're participating or not, you'll likely run into traffic issues if you're in Tempe. The following transit detours will be in effect on April 21 from 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 a.m. on April 22: FLASH Forward and Back: Regular Route to 6th St/Veterans Way, Northeast on 6th Street, "Drop Off" location is EB 6th St near side of Alpha Dr, Southeast on Alpha Dr , North on driveway through Lot 57, West on 6th St, "Pick Up" location is WB 6th street near side of Packard Dr, continue West on 6th St Resume Regular Route.
