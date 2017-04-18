Road Closures: Pat's Run in Tempe on ...

Road Closures: Pat's Run in Tempe on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Pat's Run is set for Saturday and whether you're participating or not, you'll likely run into traffic issues if you're in Tempe. The following transit detours will be in effect on April 21 from 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 a.m. on April 22: FLASH Forward and Back: Regular Route to 6th St/Veterans Way, Northeast on 6th Street, "Drop Off" location is EB 6th St near side of Alpha Dr, Southeast on Alpha Dr , North on driveway through Lot 57, West on 6th St, "Pick Up" location is WB 6th street near side of Packard Dr, continue West on 6th St Resume Regular Route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 12 hr Daytripper 2,689
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) 17 hr FLUSTRATED98 344
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Thu Abdellina Hussein 15
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Thu Whiny1 3
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based Wed fool me once 1
The founding framers Apr 18 Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Apr 18 Tomas 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 21 at 8:54AM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC