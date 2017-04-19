Review: 'An American in Paris' is pure dance magic at ASU Gammage Innovative ballet and design turn postwar musical into a surreal dreamscape. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oWIVv6 Critic Kerry Lengel encourages everyone who loves dance to see the latest Broadway touring show at ASU Gammage in Tempe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.