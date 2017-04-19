Review: 'An American in Paris' is pure dance magic at ASU Gammage
Review: 'An American in Paris' is pure dance magic at ASU Gammage Innovative ballet and design turn postwar musical into a surreal dreamscape. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oWIVv6 Critic Kerry Lengel encourages everyone who loves dance to see the latest Broadway touring show at ASU Gammage in Tempe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|18 hr
|Whiny1
|3
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Wed
|fool me once
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Leona Elkins
|2,688
|The founding framers
|Tue
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Tue
|Tomas
|4
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Tue
|Marilynn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC