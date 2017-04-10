PD: Tempe mom burns home with childre...

PD: Tempe mom burns home with children inside

A mother is suspected of setting fire to her children's Tempe home after losing them in a custody battle. Tempe Police report that on April 2, near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive, a neighbor alerted a family that their home was on fire.

