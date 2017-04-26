The Tempe police lieutenant who fatally shot a teenage robbery suspect last year during a foot pursuit will not be criminally charged, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said Wednesday. No charges for Tempe lieutenant who fatally shot teen The Tempe police lieutenant who fatally shot a teenage robbery suspect last year during a foot pursuit will not be criminally charged, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said Wednesday.

