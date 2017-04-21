Monument Quilt on display at ASU campus in Tempe
The Monument Quilt is a growing collection of over 2,000 stories from survivors of rape and abuse. It was displayed on the Hayden Lawn at ASU in Tempe on April 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
