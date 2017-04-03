MedPlast Completes Acquisition of Vention Medical
MedPlast, Inc. recently announced that it has completed its acquisition of Vention Medical 's device manufacturing services arm. The press release states that the acquisition "broadens MedPlast's manufacturing capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading services provider to the worlds' largest original equipment manufacturers."
