Police said a man wearing a hard hat and neon-yellow construction vest walked into an Arizona Central Credit Union at about 10:30 a.m. and robbed a teller at gunpoint. Man dressed as construction worker robs Tempe credit union Police said a man wearing a hard hat and neon-yellow construction vest walked into an Arizona Central Credit Union at about 10:30 a.m. and robbed a teller at gunpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.