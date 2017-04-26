Man dressed as construction worker ro...

Man dressed as construction worker robs Tempe credit union

20 hrs ago

Police said a man wearing a hard hat and neon-yellow construction vest walked into an Arizona Central Credit Union at about 10:30 a.m. and robbed a teller at gunpoint. Man dressed as construction worker robs Tempe credit union Police said a man wearing a hard hat and neon-yellow construction vest walked into an Arizona Central Credit Union at about 10:30 a.m. and robbed a teller at gunpoint.

