Man arrested for allegedly recording woman changing clothes in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ - Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly recording a woman changing clothes at a store in Tempe. On March 17, 35-year-old Jacob Dale Cronin, was allegedly seen placing his cellphone through a gap inside a dressing room at Old Navy on 55 S. McClintock Drive.
