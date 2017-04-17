Huss Brewing Company Opens New Location in Uptown Plaza

The brainchild of the husband and wife team of Jeff and Leah Huss, Huss Brewing will continue to brew their beers at their Tempe Brewery and all beers available at their Featuring both Huss and Papago beers, the new location has a wide array of flavors, colors, and alcohol strengths suiting virtually all tastes. Since acquiring the rights to the Papago brands last year, brewmaster Jeff Huss has really stepped up his game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.