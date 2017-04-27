Hilton opens new hotel in Tempe
Hilton has opened a new hotel in Tempe. The Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix/Tempe ASU Area opened March 23 at 2102 E. Rio Salado Parkway, a short drive east of Tempe Marketplace.
