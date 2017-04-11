HGTV Smart Home Artistry
Tiffany Brooks, interior designer and HGTV host, worked with Arizona artisans to customize the 2017 HGTV Smart Home in Scottsdale. The home and all of its furnishings will be given away in a sweepstakes that runs April 12 through June 2, 1017 on HGTV.com.
