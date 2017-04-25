Google's Waymo gives free self-driving car rides in Phoenix
The company is looking for people from diverse backgrounds and transportation needs. The rides will be given in parts of the Phoenix metro area, including Chandler, Tempe, Mesa and Gilbert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Augie
|1,142
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Mon
|Mr_T
|4
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 23
|Song
|47
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 23
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC