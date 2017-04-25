Google's Waymo gives free self-drivin...

Google's Waymo gives free self-driving car rides in Phoenix

12 hrs ago

The company is looking for people from diverse backgrounds and transportation needs. The rides will be given in parts of the Phoenix metro area, including Chandler, Tempe, Mesa and Gilbert.

