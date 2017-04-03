Gilbert Road Extension Will Add 1.9 Miles to Light Rail Service in Mesa
Valley Metro photo The $153 million Gilbert Road Extension of Valley Metro Rail, now under way in Mesa, Ariz., will add 1.9 mi. to light rail service on Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|24 min
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|54 min
|The Media
|229
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|1 hr
|Bilinda
|8
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,127
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 1
|wondering
|1
|Arcadia Little League Vendor Jevin Stiffs & Sue...
|Apr 1
|Soapboxmom
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 31
|Autoglassman23
|2,130
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC