Five food apps to try during finals week
As finals approach, many students are hunkering down to study, using apps that deliver food from local restaurants to keep themselves going through all night study sessions and final projects. Francis has had a beneficial experience when it comes to using food apps on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|elenasan37
|48
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Wed
|uKIDn
|5
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|The Media
|229
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar '17
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|mehl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC