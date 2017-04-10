E-Cigarette Explosion Causes Car Acci...

E-Cigarette Explosion Causes Car Accident

21 hrs ago

A woman in Tempe, Arizona, suffered second-degree burn injuries to her legs and multiple broken bones after her electronic cigarette exploded in her vehicle and triggered a crash. According to an ABC15 news report, the 20-year-old woman told police she was backing out of a driveway when her e-cigarette exploded in her lap igniting a fire.

